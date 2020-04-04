Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.37 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW opened at $420.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.91. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

