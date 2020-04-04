Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 355.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $116.15 and a one year high of $167.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day moving average is $156.64.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.