Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.83. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.