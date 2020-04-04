Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Starbucks by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $598,687,000 after acquiring an additional 491,399 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

SBUX opened at $63.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

