Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $4.10 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $205.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.93. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

