Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $4.14 Million Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 328,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.31.

NYSE:SPG opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Herbert Simon acquired 188,572 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,929. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

