Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $4.99 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after acquiring an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $178.70 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Nomura lifted their price target on Home Depot from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.84.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

