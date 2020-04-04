Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $5.70 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 74,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 130,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.39.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

