Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.4% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

