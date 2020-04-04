Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.11% of Global Net Lease worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,069,000 after acquiring an additional 130,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,853,000 after acquiring an additional 148,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,551,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after buying an additional 119,888 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 353,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.14%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

