Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,533,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after acquiring an additional 173,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,321,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.81.

NYSE:EQR opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $70,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.