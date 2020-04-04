Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Lowers Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $40.96 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

