Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Lowers Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,254,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Barclays upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.63.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $630.58 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $701.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $733.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

