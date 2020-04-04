Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 5,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 17,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $418.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.27.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

