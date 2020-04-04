Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 1,000 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.29.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $160.33 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

