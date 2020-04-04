Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 14,500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,725 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $153.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,180.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

