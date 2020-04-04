Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 2,000 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,438,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.03.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,073,340 shares of company stock worth $150,073,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.67.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.