Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 2,000 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,325,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

FISV opened at $86.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

