Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 2,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,093,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,353,000 after buying an additional 124,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,506,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after buying an additional 200,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,490,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $140.41 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.07 and its 200 day moving average is $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.53.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

