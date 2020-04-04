Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 2,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $172.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

