Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 2,000 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $238.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.08.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

