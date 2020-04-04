Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 3,000 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89,429 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,570,000 after acquiring an additional 160,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,947,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. BTIG Research began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

