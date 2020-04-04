Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 4,000 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Avery Dennison by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $93.61 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $151.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

