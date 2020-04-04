Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 4,000 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Best Buy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Best Buy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 30,804 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $60,132.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,909. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

