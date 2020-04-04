Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 4,500 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Allstate were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.00. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

