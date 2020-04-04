Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Trims Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $2,933,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 30.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.87.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.