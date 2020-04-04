Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Trims Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,748,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in The Western Union by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,371,000 after buying an additional 3,603,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Western Union by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,814,000 after buying an additional 3,267,484 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 688.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,908,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,893,000 after buying an additional 2,539,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,387,000.

WU opened at $17.72 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

