Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Visa were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $308.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

