Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Trims Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

