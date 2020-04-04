Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 1,000 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lennox International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LII stock opened at $170.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.23 and a 200 day moving average of $239.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $194.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.58.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

