Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 2,000 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $151.63. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.27.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

