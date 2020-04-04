Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 500 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $234.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $296.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.65 and its 200 day moving average is $263.46.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

