Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $62.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

