Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,244,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,190,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,438,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,642 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,382 shares of company stock worth $8,856,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $43.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.