Pensionfund Sabic Buys 1,000 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anthem from $374.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.08.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $203.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.46 and a 200-day moving average of $272.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.