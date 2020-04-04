Pensionfund Sabic Buys 1,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $172.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

