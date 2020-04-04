Pensionfund Sabic Buys 2,000 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $133.79 on Friday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

