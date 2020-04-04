Pensionfund Sabic Buys 2,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 182,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,552,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,956,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.70.

ARE opened at $129.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $175.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.