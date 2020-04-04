Pensionfund Sabic Buys 2,000 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.53.

AVB stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

