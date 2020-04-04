Pensionfund Sabic Buys 22,300 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Ventas comprises 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ventas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Ventas stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.34%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

