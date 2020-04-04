Pensionfund Sabic Buys 3,000 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 611,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

