Pensionfund Sabic Buys 5,500 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.