Pensionfund Sabic Buys 9,000 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $186.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.56. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.31.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

