Pensionfund Sabic Grows Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 1.7% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 447.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $723,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Prologis by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,702,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,173,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

NYSE:PLD opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

