Pensionfund Sabic Grows Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after purchasing an additional 359,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

