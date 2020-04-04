Pensionfund Sabic Grows Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,240,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,695,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.62.

Shares of GWW opened at $238.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.06 and a 200-day moving average of $305.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

