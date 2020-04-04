Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.17 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Robert Half International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHI opened at $37.97 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

