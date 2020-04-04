Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 116.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $190.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.01, for a total transaction of $515,032.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.64.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.