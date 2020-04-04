Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

