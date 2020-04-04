Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,202,478,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,323,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,393,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 546,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,987,000 after acquiring an additional 484,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $20,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

